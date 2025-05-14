Portland foundation offers grants in literary arts Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Portland-based James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation has opened applications for the 2025 Spark Award for Oregon Artists.

The three-year pilot program will invest $1.5m in direct support to mid-career individual artists. The foundation is awarding grants of $25,000 each to 60 people in the literary and media arts.

Applications are open until 5 p.m. July 2. During the 2025 application window, staff will offer informational sessions, live and virtual. Details are available at https://www.millerfound.org/spark.