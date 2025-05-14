Piano trio returns to Cannon Beach for matinee Published 12:43 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Northwest Piano Trio returns to Cannon Beach 3 p.m. May 18 to perform “Stephanie Style,” featuring chamber music selected by pianist Stephanie Smith.

This concert at the Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., Cannon Beach, is free and open to the public, although cash or check donations in support of the Northwest Piano Trio may be given at the door.

The Portland-based trio celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Smith will perform on the Community Church’s Steinway seven-foot grand piano with Esther Shim on violin and Hannah Hillebrand on cello.