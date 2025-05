Opry Co. has crafty weekend fun Published 7:41 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Astor Street Opry Company Summer Craft Fair at 129 W. Bond St., in Astoria, will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 and May 18. It will feature an assortment of local artisans, face painting, a bouncy house and treats.