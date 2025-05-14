North Coast Chorale to sing out ‘The Old and the New’ Published 6:40 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

“The Old and the New” is the title of two concerts in which the North Coast Chorale will perform interpretations compositions of popular music with a religious flavor.

The repertoire comes from “The Battle of Jericho,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Two performances are scheduled at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, at 588 16th St., in Astoria, 7 p.m. May 16 and 4 p.m. May 18.

The group is directed by Vincent Jones-Centeno.

A featured instrumentalist group will accompany the Chorale for the second half of the concerts. It will feature Dave Drury on lead guitar, Clarence Robinson on bass and Scott Cuthbert on drums.

About the repertoire:

“Prince of Egypt” is a DreamWorks Pictures musical, which premiered in 1998. It showcases the emotions of enslaved Hebrew people under the Egyptians, praying for deliverance, along with the history and legacy of Judaism.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a 1972 musical comedy written by Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is the story of Joseph, the favored son of Jacob, with his coat of many colors and ability to interpret dreams — including one where he becomes the ruler over his jealous brothers.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a rock opera, created by Lloyd Webber along with Tim Rice with its debut on Broadway in 1971. This story focuses on the final weeks of Christ from the perspective of Judas Iscariot. One observer has noted that listening carefully, people may feel the psychological struggles of the characters, especially Judas who wrestles with Jesus’ leadership.

Tickets are $17, with children under 12 admitted free when accompanied by an adult, online at www.northcoastchorale.org or by calling (503) 338-9132.

“This is a fun and spirited selection of pieces, bound to entertain an audience of all ages,” said Chorale member Cindy Van Arsdall.