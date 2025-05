Lots of fun at Encore May 17 Published 6:59 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

WARRENTON — Encore Dance Studio at 737 E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton hosts its Family Festival May 17, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 2 p.m.

The day features an appreciation barbecue and open house. There will be a preschool and Kindergarten paint-and-sip event, a teen car wash and a mini cheer clinic for all ages. The obstacle course, with parental supervision required, will take place at 1:30 p.m.