CMH at the forefront for weekend wellness Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria is partnering with the American Lung Association to bring “Reach the Beach Oregon,” a cycling event, to Astoria on May 17.

Cyclists and bike riders are promoting awareness for lung health. They will travel from Sauvie Island, Vernonia, Jewell or rural Clatsop County and finish their trek in Warrenton at Fort Stevens State Park in Warrenton where they will be greeted by cheerleaders from CMH.

CMH is the community wellness sponsor of the event, a theme that ties to the hospital’s mission statement, “We help people live their healthiest lives.”

CMH is hosting two other events.

The staff at the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer are opening the center 9 a.m. to noon May 17 to all cancer patients and survivors in Clatsop County. At the open house, organizers will provide free yoga, meditation, qigong and resource classes.

“All group classes will be open to everyone in our community, not just CMH,” said Valerie Englehart, Cancer Center director. “Our plan is to eventually expand for caretakers as well.”

The public is invited to learn more about the Resource Center, which is available for patients at the Cancer Collaborative and includes educational resources, such as a lending library.

Lastly, CMH and OHSU health care specialists will join forces to participate in a Community Wellness Fair at Heritage Square in downtown Astoria from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 in conjunction with the Astoria Sunday Market.

Lung health and cancer prevention are under scrutiny. Features include:

• Services to help quit tobacco products;

• Skin cancer screenings;

• Lung cancer prevention and screening;

• Heart and lung benefits of exercise;

• How to help kids quit vaping;

• New clinical trials nearby.

Specialists from from the CMH-OHSU health clinics in pulmonology, ear-nose-and-throat, orthopedics and cardiology will be on hand.

Fair attendees who complete an assessment titled “Clear the Air for Your Lung Health” on the CMH website by May 18 will be entered to win an e-bike valued at $1,600.

For details, log on to https://www.columbiamemorial.org/services/cancer-care.