Jeeps ready to ‘go topless’ – but ‘shy’ ones are allowed, too Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

1 of 3

Long Beach resident Katharine Wilhelm wanted to help the animals, so she figured out the best way to do that: topless Jeep parties.

For a fifth time on the weekend before Memorial Day, the annual Jeeps Go Topless Day will bring hundreds of vehicles by the iconic American brand to Long Beach for a celebration of their vehicles and to mark the beginning of the roofless season.

Jeeps of all models are welcome, Wilhelm emphasized, regardless of whether they have a roof or not, or whether the roof is removable. “We don’t discriminate against any Jeep type,” she said. “If your Jeep is shy, roofs are OK too,” she noted.

The event is one of more than 560 Go Topless Day events around the nation. A smaller gathering will take place in Ocean Shores, Wash. According to Wilhelm, who owns three Jeeps herself, the Go Topless Day in Long Beach is the largest Jeep gathering on the West Coast.

“We have a really amazing Jeep community in the Pacific Northwest,” Wilhelm said. Groups, clubs, channels, as well as meet-ups, jamborees, and other events bring owners and fans together as part of a large automotive community.

The event spans three days, May 16 to 18. Several businesses host event festivities with live music or special offers. The main festivities take place on May 17 at the Bolstad Beach Approach. Jeeps gather on the beach for socializing and a flyover count at 1 p.m. and photographing. Kite flyers will fly their creations in celebration of the gathering, which starts at 10 a.m.

A minute-long collective honk will launch a northbound parade, which will cruise 10 miles of the beach, to Ocean Park at 1:30 p.m., in honor the participants’ loved ones. Jeeps are expected not to exceed 15 mph. The event will be capped by a sunset bonfire party and glow show at the Beards Hollow cove, starting around 7 p.m. May 18 the “beach spell” at Beard’s Hollow starts at noon.

Through merchandise sales and donations, the free event will benefit South Pacific County Humane Society, a no-kill shelter, and Peninsula Wild Care, which rescues area wildlife. Many local businesses donate some proceeds from the event sales as well. Last year, the organizers donated $13,000 to the two nonprofits. The event also aims to raise awareness for mental health advocacy group Peace of Mind Pacific County.

Wilhelm and her team of volunteers aim to keep the event “a safe space for Jeep family to unite with our common love of Jeeping and saving lives.” Organizers require following all beach driving laws and regulations, including observing speed limits and respecting wildlife. Rules are online at www.funbeach.com.