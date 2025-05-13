Ilwaco Artworks invites class registrations Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

ILWACO — Ilwaco Artworks at 109 First Avenue N will offer a series of opportunities in June to learn about clay art.

Classes are listed below:

• 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 5 a four-week Wheel Throwing Series. Each session begins with a demonstration, followed by hands-on instruction. For advanced students, projects are open-ended, allowing for creative exploration. Beginners receive one-on-one guidance to craft chosen objects like cups, bowls and planters. Wedging, throwing, trimming, altering and surface treatment are examined. Cost is $220.

• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 7, Wheel Throwing Doughnut Handles and Forms

A special projects class intended to complement and add to a throwing skillset by focusing on a single advanced technique. To get the most out of this class organizers ask that students feel comfortable centering and pulling up cylinders before enrolling. Cost is $50

• 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 13, a beginner-friendly session on Pottery and Ceramics to learn handbuilding skills to craft a decorative or functional object. Clay Dates are open to solos, duos or friend groups and include a demo, clay, glaze, firing, and plenty of lasting memories for. Pieces are glazed, fired and ready for pick up in 3-6 weeks. Shipping is available for visiting attendees for $15 plus shipping costs.

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21, two-day, all levels Wheel Throwing. Instructors will focus on throwing and trimming cylinders. Day 1 will focus on throwing cylinder/cup forms and Day 2 will focus on trimming, adding handles and investigating underglaze surface work. Cost is $115.

• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 21, Wheel Throwing Vases. Special projects classes are intended to complement and add to throwing skillsets by focusing on a single advanced technique. To get the most out of this class students should feel comfortable centering and pulling up cylinders before enrolling. Cost is $50.

• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 22. Working in the Ceramic Studio: Wedging to Glazing. This class will prepare people to work self-directed in the ceramics studio. They will build on existing knowledge and learn the essentials of studio work, including prepping clay and workspace, using basic tools, handbuilding techniques, clay body types and reclaiming clay. The course covers moisture content, wrapping and storing, glazing, firing cycles and finishing the work. Cost is $25.

For details email souwestertv@gmail.com or call (360) 777-1300.