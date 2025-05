Watershed Council benefits from May 19 event Published 12:18 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

GEARHART — Leaders of the Necanicum Watershed Council will highlight their work at their spring fundraiser at the McMenamins Sand Trap Pub, 1157 N Marion Ave., Gearhart. It will begin at 5 p.m. May 19.

Half the proceeds from restaurant and pub sales until closing will be donated to the Council. There will be a raffle with prizes and a silent auction.