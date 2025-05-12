Speaker highlights Astoria Column, other Great Northern monuments Published 6:12 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Zachary Stocks, executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers, will present “Lost Monuments of the Northwest” at the Clatsop County Historical Society’s Thursday Night Talks lecture series May 15.

He will highlight the monuments erected as part of the Great Northern Railway’s tours of the Northwest in 1925 and 1926, including the Astoria Column.

The free event is at the Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom at 14th and Duane streets in Astoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the talk at 7 p.m. Seasonal beers on tap and food will be available. Minors are welcome with an accompanying adult.

Stocks will show how the Astoria Column connects with six other official monuments, another five community-based monuments, two flagpoles and a fence included in the celebrations that accompanied the railroad tours.

He previously served as program director of Historical Seaport and Visitor Services Manager of Northwest African American Museum. He is a former Colonial Williamsburg and Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History intern and a former seasonal Park Ranger at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.

Stocks holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the College of William and Mary with a certificate in Public History from the National Institute for American History and Democracy, and a master’s in Museology from the University of Washington.