Historic Astoria signs highlighted at Armory May 21

Published 12:08 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By Staff reports

“Back in Time: Historic Astoria Signs” is the theme of the Lower Columbia Preservation Society monthly meeting May 21.

The meeting commemorates May as Preservation Month.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Led by Jeff Daly, it will celebrate the public unveiling of the Astoria Armory Mezzanine Sign Museum at 1636 Exchange St. in Astoria.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend to hear stories of old Astoria and see recent improvements to the Armory with a new sound system and party lights for weekend skate nights.

A complimentary skate night will follow the meeting.

More Coastal Life

Watershed Council benefits from May 19 event

Speaker highlights Astoria Column, other Great Northern monuments

‘Hope Floats’ for mental health advocates on Long Beach Peninsula

‘Squid’ magazine submissions due by May 31

Print Article

Marketplace