Historic Astoria signs highlighted at Armory May 21

“Back in Time: Historic Astoria Signs” is the theme of the Lower Columbia Preservation Society monthly meeting May 21.

The meeting commemorates May as Preservation Month.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Led by Jeff Daly, it will celebrate the public unveiling of the Astoria Armory Mezzanine Sign Museum at 1636 Exchange St. in Astoria.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend to hear stories of old Astoria and see recent improvements to the Armory with a new sound system and party lights for weekend skate nights.

A complimentary skate night will follow the meeting.