Annual CCC art student show opens May 15 with reception Published 3:37 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Clatsop Community College Art Department’s finale of the year, the 2025 annual Art Student Show, will be on view in the Royal Nebeker Gallery on the Astoria campus from May 15 to June 6.

An opening reception will be held 6 p.m. May 15. The department will celebrate the students’ accomplishments with cash prizes and awards, along with a talk by guest juror, Lâm Quảng.

The show will feature a juried selection of work created by art students who have taken art courses throughout the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic year, in courses such as graphic design, basic design, drawing, painting, ceramics, photography, and printmaking.

Quảng, originally from Vietnam, began making paper in the late 1990s, developing a practice featuring sculptural lamp forms inspired by childhood memories of moon festivals. In 1998, he opened HiiH Gallery in Portland’s Alberta Arts District. His work is exhibited at Imogen Gallery in Astoria. HiiH Lights, his creative studio, is located on a two-acre homestead between Astoria and Seaside.

The art faculty includes Ben Rosenberg (printmaking), David Homer (photography and graphic design), Brad Menninga (ceramics) and Kristin Shauck (drawing, painting and basic design).

They describe the show as “a dynamic and engaging showcase of emerging talent” which highlights the diverse creative voices of the student artists.

The Royal Nebeker Gallery is at 1799 Lexington Ave. in Astoria. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on weekends and holidays by appointment. For more information, contact Shauck at (503) 338-2472) or e-mail kshauck@clatsopcc.edu.