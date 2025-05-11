‘Squid’ magazine submissions due by May 31 Published 3:55 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

MANZANITA — The deadline is looming for submissions for “The North Coast Squid, A Journal of Local Writing.”

The Squid was first published in 2012 in collaboration with the North Coast Citizen newspaper and is now published by the Hoffman Center for the Arts Writing Program.

The full-color literary magazine offers local writers and artists — as well as those who have a strong connection to the North Oregon Coast — a way to share their work in print.

The Squid is published in odd-numbered years. Submissions of writing and visual art for the 10th edition will be accepted until May 31. The publication will be released at a party on Oct. 4. Some writers will be invited to read their pieces. Art will be displayed at the Hoffman Center.

Submissions may be made through https://hoffmanarts.org