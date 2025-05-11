Films highlight ‘a more inclusive outdoor experience’ Published 3:53 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

1 of 3

SEASIDE — The Accessible Oregon Coast film tour, traveling north from Coos Bay and Lincoln City, will arrive at the Times Theatre in Seaside 6 p.m. May 13.

Three short films will be shown highlighting the work being done to make the Oregon Coast more accessible. Hospitality industry leaders and others are being encouraged to attend the two-hour event, which will include a panel discussion.

The films have been produced by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association in partnership with GLP Films.They highlight how communities, businesses and tourism leaders are working to create “a more inclusive outdoor experience.”

Oregon Coast Visitors Association and the city of Seaside Visitors Bureau are collaborating on the screening.

Cannon Beach and Rockaway Beach were among locations used during filming.

Anyone with mobility disabilities, such as people who use wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes or crutches, can reserve an electric all-terrain track chair free. Community partners make these chairs available along the Oregon Coast, helping visitors to get onto the beach and into nature. Reservations for free use should be made three days or more days in advance at davidschair.org

Seaside and Manzanita are among locations where these are in place.

Institutions whose accessibility efforts are lauded by tourism leaders include the Seaside Prom and Seaside Aquarium, the Lewis and Clark National Historic Memorial in Warrenton, the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria and the Tillamook County Creamery Association, which operates the cheese factory’s visitors center and gift store.

Accessible fishing piers listed by the visitors’ group include Astoria’s Sixth Street Viewing Platform and the Tillamook Tidewater Pier.