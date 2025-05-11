‘Hope Floats’ for mental health advocates on Long Beach Peninsula Published 6:36 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

1 of 8

LONG BEACH — An online auction is underway to raise funds for the all-volunteer mental health advocacy group Peace of Mind Pacific County.

The group is celebrating its 20th year serving the Long Beach Peninsula. It began as a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and then became an independent group to afford more flexibility in providing grassroots services, said its president, Nikki Fortuna.

Artists have decorated fishing floats that are available for bidding online at https://Auctria.Events/HopeFloats4. The online auction ends 10 p.m. May 19.

They will be available for public viewing at a booth at the Wellness Walk at the Bolstad Avenue Beach Approach in Long Beach May 17. The walk starts at 10 a.m. from Bolstad and travels about three miles on the Discovery Trail from Bolstad north to Clark’s Tree and back. Informational booths for Peace of Mind’s community partners will be staffed. Leaders will offer details of its various free support groups on the Long Beach Peninsula.

These include:

• Senior men’s support group, 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Whalebone Cottage, 2101 Bay Ave., Ocean Park (intersection of U Street);

• Grief support, 11 a.m. to noon, first and third Saturdays, Whalebone Cottage, 2101 Bay Ave., Ocean Park;

• Mental health support with rotating leaders: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U St., Ocean Park.

Suicide prevention is one focus of the advocacy group. Fortuna said there were 21 known suicides in Pacific County last year.

((Info box:))

For more details, or to contact:

http://www.pompc.org

or Facebook.com/peaceofmindpacificcounty

Email: info@pompc.org

Phone: (360) 642-3448

Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 708, Ocean Park, WA 98640.