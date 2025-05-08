Humor writer David Sedaris returns to Liberty Theatre Published 2:39 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Humor writer David Sedaris returns to perform at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria 7 p.m. May 11.

Tickets are $35 to $72, available online at https://libertyastoria.org.

Sedaris slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness. He is the author of “Barrel Fever” and “Holidays on Ice,” as well as collections of personal essays. His most recent book is “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls.” The audio version was nominated for a Grammy in 2014.

Books will be available for sale. There are more than 10 million copies of his books in print and his work has been translated into 25 languages.