Astoria Visual Arts celebrates student creativity Published 1:01 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 3

The 11th annual Clatsop County Student Show is on display in the gallery at the Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St. in Astoria.

About 100 pieces are on show for two weeks.

The event is a celebration of young talent from Astoria, Knappa and Warrenton high schools, Astoria Choice Academy, local homeschoolers and participants in AVA’s Art Room After School program.

Organizers say the juried exhibition underscores the vital role of arts education and community support in nurturing students’ growth.

“Art education is also essential for every single student in Clatsop County, and we are working to make sure that happens,” said Annie Eskelin, executive director of the AVA. “We need this because students need to be creative and become leaders and solve the problems that we are leaving them. It is so important for their well being.”

One novelty element in this year’s show is the size. The artworks requested were all 12-inch by 12-inch panels designed to emulate the size of a long-playing vinyl record.

Visitors may vote for People’s Choice during the May 3 Saturday Astoria Artwalk which runs from noon to 8 p.m. The show will remain up through Sunday May 25. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday.