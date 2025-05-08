Astoria Sunday Market back for 25th season Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Astoria’s beloved Sunday Market is returning for its 25th season, celebrating a quarter-century as a pillar of fresh food and local goods in the North Coast community.

The market kicks off on Mother’s Day, May 11, with a big mix of old and new North Coast makers and farmers descending on downtown every Sunday through October.

“We’re celebrating the longevity of the market and this community asset that it’s become,” said Tamara Cameron, market manager. “It’s about 150 vendors at a time, stretched over multiple blocks. You can’t miss it if you’re downtown.”

The market is debuting 60 new vendors this year, according to Cameron. That includes a mix of crafts, produce growers and prepared bites at the food court. The market has about 200 vendors total on rotation this year. Each weekend brings a different mix of 150 sellers.

“It is first and foremost a locally-produced market,” she said. “All of our goods were created by the people selling them.”

Lily Rose Coffee & Crepes is joining the market for its first official year, Cameron said. The mobile food truck offers sweet and savory crepes and lots of drink options.

Sue’s Awesome Crabcakes, made with regional crab, are cooked onsite and served with slaw. Owner Sue Hagerup said she has been with the market for about 20 years, although she has worked in the seafood industry for about 50 years. She said she has seen challenges like pandemic shutdowns and crab meat prices fluctuate. Through it all, she’s been grateful for the camaraderie of the market.

“I developed the recipe in one of the seafood markets in Ilwaco that my brother and I ran together,” she said. “I started selling them from there, and they became such a hit.”

She’s tweaked the recipe since starting at the market, but has kept it the same in the last few years because she knows it’s a crowd favorite.

PM Creations mines Oregon sunstone and creates jewelry pieces with the state’s gemstone. Hammered Frets crafts handmade instruments using recycled materials from old cigar boxes and the like.

Since its inception as a small arts and crafts fair, the market has become a hub for locally sourced food.

“I want people to be able to buy pretty much all their groceries for the week,” Cameron said. “Everything but toilet paper!”

The Laughing Rabbit Farm grows seasonal produce and medicinal and culinary herbs. The farm’s lush green vegetables and plants are just one example of nourishing, local food that market-goers can purchase.

The Happy Homestead Apiary is a family-run business outside of Astoria. They keep honeybees and make honey caramels, beeswax candles and body products with materials from bee hives on their farm.

Animal products like eggs and beef will also be at this year’s market, along with a bounty of fresh breads and baked goods, Cameron said.

There is a different musical group planned each week through Oct. 12. The kickoff Sunday features Old Growth, a classic rock and Blues band consisting of Larry Normand, Dave Hutt, Jon Fasching and Hank Snell who play guitars, the conga drum and harmonica.

According to a 2024 market report, anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 attendees stopped by the market every Sunday last season. It brought in just shy of $2 million in sales in 2024.

Local produce adds longevity to food and makes healthy options more accessible, Cameron said.

This is the market’s fourth year accepting their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and EBT benefits. The market also has its own “Double Up” food bucks program where the market matches $20 to incentivize people to bring home produce.

“These give families a chance to try new things and eat something they might not normally buy,” she added.

Astoria Sunday Market

25th anniversary season

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 11 through Oct. 12, rain or shine

Twelfth Street from Marine Drive to Exchange Street in downtown Astoria

vendors with everything from arts and crafts to produce

The SNAP/Double Up program is run from the information booth on the corner of Duane Street and 12th Street.

Please park courteously.