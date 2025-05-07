Trails End hosts basket, painting workshops Published 4:49 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association is offering two workshops in May. They are open to anyone, not just members, at 656 A St., in Gearhart.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 a Melon Basket Class will celebrate basket making. Participants will create and take home their own 8-inch melon basket made from reeds under the guidance of Vicky McGath, founder of the Beach Weavers Basket Guild.

Those participating will have the option of natural or colors for their basket. Students should bring a sack lunch, scissors and a small bucket or plastic dishpan for soaking reeds. All other supplies are included. Space is limited to eight.

A Mini Seascapes Class will be offered 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 17. Students will paint a seascape in a mini-shadow box frame. Instructor is watercolor artist Linda Gebhart.

Trail’s End Art Association and gallery are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. The volunteer-run, nonprofit gallery hosts monthly exhibitions and is open for the Gearhart ArtWalk on the first Saturday of each month. The entry to the gallery offers prints, small objects, artworks, notecards and small gifts.

For details log on to www.trailsendart.org, phone (503) 717-9458 or email trailsendartassociation@gmail.com.