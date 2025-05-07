The Thirsty Growler: Back-to-back beer fests on tap Published 4:25 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

It’s a thirst-quenching rite of spring: Astoria’s biggest craft breweries are throwing parties, just days apart.

Buoy Beer Co. is hosting Lager Fest May 9-10. Fort George Brewery will follow on May 17 with its IPA celebration, Lupulin Ecstasy.

More than 40 breweries will be represented at the festivals, which double as concerts with virtually non-stop live music. Food trucks will be available at both venues.

Buoy will be partying at its new taproom at 1343 Duane St., featuring two bars and an expansive patio dotted with picnic tables. The brewery will be closing off a portion of 13th Street to create extra space.

“We’re excited to have it here, in the heart of downtown,” said Jessyka Dart-Mclean, Buoy’s marketing director.

The brewery’s first beer back in 2013 was a lager, and Buoy has focused on the art of making the crisp, malty beers ever since.

Lagers typically take longer to brew, and brewers take a special pride in perfecting them. A few years ago, Buoy started a rotating series of special lagers, including its takes on venerable European beers.

The fourth annual Lager Fest will feature more than two dozen lagers, with five made by Buoy and the rest coming from breweries representing the Northwest and beyond. There will be 19 breweries represented, up from 14 last year.

“We’re trying to get a real variety in there,” Dart-Mclean said. “That’s the whole focus of the fest.”

One of the participants, Los Angeles-based Highland Park Brewery, is credited with creating the style known as West Coast pilsner, according to Dart-Mclean.

Buoy’s version of that beer will be poured at the festival, along with Italian Pilsner, Mexican Lager plus a variant brewed with lime, and a small-batch doppelbock aged in tequila barrels.

Also on tap are performances by a number of bands. The Friday night headliner is indie singer/songwriter Carrie Jennings out of Seattle, with the Saturday festivities closing with local rockers, the Something Ain’t Rights.

Buoy is also bringing back a fun feature, offering festival-goers a chance to participate in a “blind beer tasting” with brewers.

Mystery

Lupulin Ecstasy, also in its fourth year, showcases the hoppiest of beers.

The outdoor festival, held on the blooming grounds of the historic Flavel House, will feature IPAs and a few lagers from 23 breweries.

One highlight will be the release of this year’s 3-Way IPA, a collaboration between Fort George and two other breweries. The names aren’t disclosed until shortly before the fest to lend an air of mystery. Expect several versions of the brew to be on tap.

The beer recently won a gold medal at the Oregon Beer Awards in the highly competitive hazy/juicy category, so it’s a definite must-try.

“We just put our all into it. We try to find breweries who are pushing boundaries, and we push ourselves,” said Fort George spokesman Brian Bovenizer.

Musical entertainment ranges from Memphis blues guitarist Cedric Burnside to the soulful funk of the Polyrhythmics, featuring a full horn section. Punk-instrumental Mega Cat from Seattle and the rocking Johnny Franco Band based in Portland are also performing.

Expect the usual display of giant balloon creatures, including the iconic T-Rex, plus assorted entertainers strolling the gardens.

William Dean is an author who also writes about craft beer and the people who make it. His latest suspense novel “The Have-Nots” is available now.

Admission to Lager Fest is free. A souvenir tasting glass and 10 drinking tokens costs $30. Tickets are available online or at the door. Festival hours: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 9 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 10

Lupulin Ecstasy will be held from noon to 6 p.m. May 17. Tickets cost $79 and include a glass and six tasting tokens.

Free admission to the Flavel House, Oregon Film Museum and Heritage Museum is included. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Clatsop County Historical Society.