Sou’wester Lodge begins registrations for 3 classes Published 10:48 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

SEAVIEW — The Sou’wester Lodge at 3728 J Place, in Seaview has begun registration for a class called “Learn to Sew Through Upcycling.” It will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 17. The workshop will discuss reimagining existing garments using techniques like appliqué, darting and paneling. Cost is $50.

Registrations are being accepted for two classes in June.

Potter David Campiche will teach a class from June 14 and 15 creating 12- to 14-inch sculptural “spirit houses” using hand-built or wheel-thrown bases. No clay experience is needed. Cost is $85

Artist Kati Simek will teach environmental printmaking June 21 using techniques like monotypes and relief printing with found and organic materials. Cost is $54.

To register, log on to www.souwesterlodge.com.