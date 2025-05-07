Something fishy and fun in Long Beach May 10

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The 22nd annual Long Beach Surf Perch Derby, sponsored by the Peninsula Lions Cub, will take place from the Bolstad Avenue Approach in Long Beach May 10. Cash prizes will be awarded for top three individuals (winner $200) and teams (winner $300) and $50 for the heaviest fish.

Registration is $40 on the day, $35 in advance, at SurfPerchDerby.net or email SurfPerchDerby@gmail.com. 

Registration runs 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast will be available for fishers. A hot-dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10. The weigh-in will be 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bolstad pavilion with awards announced.

