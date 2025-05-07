Nehalem Bay Garden Club hosts plant sale Published 7:51 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

NEHALEM — The Nehalem Bay Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10 and 10 a.m. to noon May 11.

The event is at 43080 Northfork Road in Nehalem at the junction of U.S. Highway 53 and Northfork Road. (The property has a horse sculpture in the front yard and real horses in the back yard.)

Available will be hanging baskets, planters with colorful flowers, perennials, annuals, vegetables, tomatoes, shrubs, trees, herbs, ground cover and houseplants. There will be Mother’s Day gifts and a raffle. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20.

There will be a nature activity for children May 10. People are encouraged to bring canned food donations or personal care items for the North County Food Bank.

The club donates proceeds from the sale to local organizations. It has awarded $17,800 in grants since 2020.

Past recipients include Food Roots, the Wonder Garden at the Hoffman Center, Alder Creek Farm, Coyote Ridge Community Garden, Nehalem Bay Health Center, Tillamook Early Learning Center, North County Food Bank, Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church for their food programs, Nehalem Elementary Garden Program and the mural at Nehalem City Park.