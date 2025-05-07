Money shared with arts groups ‘recovering from covid’ Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

1 of 3

With government arts funding shaky at the best of times, and likely clouded for at least four years, the commitment of the Oregon Community Foundation is noteworthy.

It has just announced $21 million in support to 315 organizations over three years.

One North Coast group applauding is the FisherPoets Gathering in Astoria, which recently received $8,000.

Dreamed up in 1998, conceived as a cultural reunion for the commercial fishing fleet, the event draws nearly 100 poets, songwriters and storytellers from fishing communities from the West Coast and around the world. Attendees cram into the city’s pubs, restaurants and galleries during a busy weekend each February to hear songs and stories of the fishing life.

Founder Jon Broderick was ecstatic.

“We’re delighted that the Oregon Community Foundation finds our ‘scruffy celebration of commercial fishing’ worthy of their confidence,” he said. “We had a surprising number of new and younger fisherpoets join us last February and more fans than we were prepared for. A bump like this from the Oregon Community Foundation will help us host FisherPoets and fans more thoughtfully as we secure adequate venue space, assure quality sound and encourage new voices to join us.”

Amanda Gladics, who serves as treasurer and secretary of the annual event, was equally eloquent.

“We anticipate using Oregon Community Foundation support to emerging fisherpoets who need financial support to travel to the Gathering and for enhanced sound tech support,” she said.

Broderick, his wife Doreen, and Jay Speakman were key in the early days but have been gradually mentoring others to step up in hands-on production roles.

“We know that these funds will enhance the experience for audience members, ease the burden on long-time volunteers and organizers. We are excited to recruit a new generation of performers to help us offset the ‘greying of the fleet’ and ensure that the FisherPoets Gathering continues to draw our community together to celebrate the culture of commercial fishing.”

She said that being able to market travel support for potential visiting poets, including some from outside the area, will considerably enhance the appeal.

Gladics is an associate professor in the fisheries program through Oregon State University’s Oregon Sea Grant program. She will draw on the university’s Extension resources to assist.

“In preparation for the 2026 Gathering, we propose to open an application period in early fall 2025, closing on Dec. 1, 2025,” the grant application read.

Leaders will conduct outreach to tribal fishers, through existing performer networks, community groups, Sea Grant fisheries extension faculty throughout the Pacific region, at commercial fishing related meetings, trade shows, through marine suppliers, and others connected to commercial fishing and maritime industries.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by Jan. 1, and participation confirmed by Jan. 15, 2026.

“Our goal would be to provide support to substantially offset the cost of participating in the FisherPoets Gathering for 10 new performers and five longstanding performers experiencing temporary financial hardships.” she noted.

Boats

The Columbia River Maritime Museum will apply its $10,000 to its Miniboat program.

Katy Menne, education director, explained the program.

“This program is for upper elementary students to go through a 10-week program with our boat educator where they participate in experiments, design and build an uncrewed 5-foot vessel, and learn about cultures across the Pacific,” she said.

“They then have a christening ceremony, and the vessel is launched. Each vessel has a GPS tracker so the students continue post-launch with three monthly visits to continue learning with the museum.”

Schools can apply to be a host classroom and participate in the program free.

‘Flexibility’

Leaders at the Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria are delighted.

In fact, its grant will be $3,000 for each of three years, said Danyelle Tinker, executive artistic director.

“Grants like the Oregon Arts and Culture Rebuilding Program are essential to nonprofit organizations like Ten Fifteen Productions, because instead of requiring us to apply the funding to a particular project or program, we are free to use the gift toward any operating expenses we may encounter,” Tinker said.

“This may look like scripts and royalties for a production, or it may be as unexciting as the electric bill and printer paper. We are very grateful to the Oregon Community Foundation for not only the support, but the flexibility in how we utilize it. The fact that we’ll be able to rely on this funding for two additional years is just icing on the cake!”