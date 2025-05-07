Liberty Theatre shares photos — before and after Published 10:48 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

1 of 7

Jennifer Crockett is smiling. But not resting on her laurels.

The executive director of the Liberty Theatre in Astoria has shared “before and after” photos of the renovation of the historic building.

But that was the outside.

While she is celebrating a milestone in renovation achievement — and looking inside to continue the job.

“The last thing that any executive director wants to hear is that your roof is twice as old as you thought it was,” she told supporters. “What started as a plan to give the Liberty a fresh coat of paint became a full-blown journey of discovery, diligence and determination.

“From uncovering roofs long past their lifespan to removing failing elastomeric paint, repairing deep structural cracks, replacing every second-story window, and restoring our 100-year-old stucco exterior, this project became a mission to secure the Liberty’s future.”

Supporters opened their wallets.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of donors … we raised more than $1.5 million and brought this ambitious vision to life. And now, with full hearts — and beautiful new roofs — we’re thrilled to share the news: the Liberty’s exterior renovation is officially complete!”

The Astoria downtown landmark marked its 100th anniversary in April.

“We now turn our attention inward — literally,” proclaimed, Crockett, who has held the post since 2106.

“This past month, we began the monumental task of touching up and repainting parts of our interior—a job that hasn’t been tackled since the late 1990s — with the help of Don Herlin, the painter who has lovingly added color to our walls for decades. We’ve also been cleaning and stretching carpets throughout the complex to freshen up our spaces.”

The project doesn’t stop there, however.

“We’re preparing to address several key building systems across our 40,000-square-foot facility, many of which are approaching the end of their lifespan,” she noted. “It’s part of our long-term commitment to responsible stewardship: maintaining the health, safety, and longevity of this treasured landmark.”