Historical author to speak in Warrenton Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

1 of 2

WARRENTON — Author Pete Young of Ocean Park will speak about his novel writing and poetry as part of the Library After Dark Local Author Series. His talk is 4 p.m. May 10 at the Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., in Warrenton. It is hosted by the library Friends group. Afterward, snacks and beverages will be available and people can chat with the author.

Young, whose published work appears as Peter Adams Young, is a native of Washington, D.C. During the Vietnam era, he served as a bombardier/navigator, flying 97 combat missions in the U.S. Navy’s A-6A Intruder all-weather attack aircraft. The experience flavored his first novel, “One Hundred Stingers,” begun in 1973, but completed in retirement after his post-military career.

He is completing the second of a series of contemporary murder mysteries featuring Civil War battlefields. The first was titled “Another Death at Gettysburg.”