Call for entries to ‘Make Music’ June 21 Published 12:44 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Arts promoters are gearing up for Make Music on June 21, an unticketed informal one-day festival designed to encourage grassroots involvement on an almost spontaneous basis.

The celebration, which began in France in 1982, now happens simultaneously in more than 1,000 cities around the world. It will be the fourth year for Astoria.

Sheila Martin from the Arts Council of Clatsop County is among those spearheading calling for people to sign up online. Local activities will be added to the website www.makemusicday.org/clatsopcounty.