Artwalk: Astoria galleries host varied attractions Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Downtown Astoria hosts Astoria’s Artwalk May 10. The event, on the second Saturday every month, is when galleries and other venues host the opening of month-long curated visual art exhibitions. The Artwalk is open from noon to 8 p.m. There is an Artwalk Map at astoriadowntown.com/art-walk for all the details.

Here are details of the galleries taking part this month:

Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.

Michelle Lindblom’s abstract works are deeply intuitive, reflecting her inner dialogues and emotional landscapes. Drawing on decades of teaching and global travel, she creates layered canvases full of color, movement and textured energy. Her Sequim studio is where spontaneity meets skill, each painting a moment of reflection, transformation, and the quiet poetry of lived experience. Meet Lindblom from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gallery open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ARTstoria, 1168 Commercial St., No. 205

An opportunity to explore color and process, creativity and diversity in the upper-level gallery with paintings of nature. A selection of scarves, prints, journals, cards and decor is offered.

Astoria Art Loft, 106 3 St.

The Contemporary QuiltArt Association (CQA) exhibits interpretive fiber art.

Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.

Illustrator Angela Raines invites visitors to immerse themselves in her work during a black-light experience, transforming images into psychedelic glowing pieces for the first time upstairs in the community room. Many ASC artists will have their studios open from 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.

Astoria Visual Arts presents the 11th annual Clatsop County Student Show, a celebration of young talent from Astoria, Knappa and Warrenton high schools, Astoria Choice Academy, local homeschoolers and participants in AVA’s Art Room After School program. Visitors may meet the artists and vote for People’s Choice.

Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, 1390 Duane St.

Sarah Rose’s photography explores the intersection of reality and imagination through visual manipulation. Her fascination with mannequins comes to light with their plastic forms and reflective stares, inviting viewers into a world of distorted perceptions.

Cambium Gallery, 1010 Duane St.

“Dissent & Resistance – America at the Crossroads” is a group show featuring artwork that challenges political authoritarianism, highlighting resistance movements and activism. Artists and works offer symbols of hope, revolution and defiance. The show opens 6 p.m. May 2 from 6 pm – 8 pm for a “Funeral for America” featuring poets, writers and performances.

Delilah 143 9 St.

Landscape and wildlife photography by Steve Glass that showcases the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest and its wild inhabitants.

Feral Flora, 1008 Commercial St.

“Mysterious Others,” magical nature creatures that inspire wonder and joy by local artist Colibrí.

Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.

“The Garden of Love and Who’s Going to Backup Your Digital Life?” with Deb Stoner and botanical themed photographic prints. Considering historic photographic processes and what that means for her own digital archives, she has printed this series of black-and-white images, based on her love of still life paintings of the Dutch masters.

In the South Gallery, work by painter Mark Andres shifts his focus to studio work and creates a series of still life paintings. The artists will be in the gallery 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 3.

Jadene Studios, 1292 Commercial St.

In time for Mother’s Day, Jadene’s featured painting is an acrylic original called Flowers with Pink. Browse through original paintings, prints and gift items with images from Jadene’s originals. Open noon to 6:30 p.m.

LightBox Photographic Gallery, 1045 Marine Dr.

The annual juried New Visionaries Exhibit opens with work from more than 35 Oregon college students. Opening upstairs is a solo exhibit by Guild member Kathy Radie called Outlawed Territories, Through her lens, she captures fragments of forgotten dreams and emerging stories. Her photographs provide a fleeting glimpse into a faded past, filled with secrets and layered stories. Hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Made in Astoria, 1269 Commercial St.

AM Studio artists Ardelle Leung and Morrison Pierce present Checkout, a collaborative series that fuses pop art, figurative painting and anatomical imagery. This body of work explores the hidden origins of everyday products, encouraging viewers to question where their food and household items come from. With a focus on consumer culture, the artists critique how media, marketing and industry influence public health and perception. Meet the artists from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menagerie Co-op, 1162 Marine Dr.

Echoes of the Coast is an abstract fluid art collection by Sarah Hammond draws inspiration from the Pacific Northwest’s coastal waters, towering trees and misty landscapes. Through flowing forms and layered colors, Hammond captures nature’s rhythm and emotional essence, offering a vibrant, immersive reflection of the wild beauty surrounding us.

Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.

Large oil paintings in styles from Surrealism to Impressionism produced in the last four decades will be shown. Polson also draws and paints from the figure, as well as Astoria landscapes.

RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.

RiverSea opens two solo exhibitions themed “Elements of Nature,” featuring woven sculptural forms by Rose Covert of Portland and encaustic paintings by Shannon Amidon of Troutdale. Covert weaves sinuous sculptural forms from plant materials she grows, tends and harvests. With the natural world as her muse, she is inspired by the exquisiteness of elemental forms, as well as the habitats the plants grow in.

In the Alcove, Amidon exhibits encaustic paintings exploring transient moments in nature. Through layered textures, delicate organic forms, and a sense of quiet observation, her work captures the intricacies of nature’s fleeting magic. Meet the artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music by John Orr and complimentary refreshments.

Video Horizons, 1156 Duane St.

Artist Missy StRain shares original illuminated paintings of landscapes that include films, bars and intersections of Astoria. Featuring new art of film scenes from “The Goonies” to celebrate 40 years of the film and Video Horizons.

West Coast Artisans, 160 10th St. Sneak Preview

Beachigirl ceramic artist Sue Rosselli introduce new pieces at the Astoria Sunday Market and will display her newest creations during Artwalk.