Time to treat Mom: tea and scones on the menu

Published 1:47 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By patrickwebb

Tea and Scones for Mother’s Day will be served at the Flavel House Museum dining room in Astoria May 10.
The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $15 per person — or $10 for members of the Clatsop County Historical Society.

Those attending will be served hot tea with scones and other sweet pastries and have the opportunity for a self-guided tour of the Victorian mansion.

Reservations may be made by calling (503) 325-2203 or emailing info@astoriamuseums.org.

As well as the Flavel House, the Historical Society operates the Heritage Museum, the Oregon Film Museum, and the Uppertown Firefighters Museum.

More Coastal Life

Center offers a way to help wildlife

The greatest talk title ever: ‘Wanna Get Weird?’

Master Gardeners say it’s time to stock up on plants

Hope on these pages with the Social Justice Book Club

Print Article

Marketplace