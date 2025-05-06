Time to treat Mom: tea and scones on the menu Published 1:47 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tea and Scones for Mother’s Day will be served at the Flavel House Museum dining room in Astoria May 10.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $15 per person — or $10 for members of the Clatsop County Historical Society.

Those attending will be served hot tea with scones and other sweet pastries and have the opportunity for a self-guided tour of the Victorian mansion.

Reservations may be made by calling (503) 325-2203 or emailing info@astoriamuseums.org.

As well as the Flavel House, the Historical Society operates the Heritage Museum, the Oregon Film Museum, and the Uppertown Firefighters Museum.