Center offers a way to help wildlife Published 5:00 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

The Wildlife Center of the North Coast will hold its spring festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10 and 11 at the center, 89686 Highway 202 in Astoria.

A native plant sale will be held with free tours of the wildlife hospital, activities for all ages, and up-close visits of ambassador birds. Admission is free.